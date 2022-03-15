Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Man who killed parents wants to skip court sentencing

By: Associated Press March 15, 2022 9:18 am

Attorneys for man convicted of killing and dismembering his parents have asked a judge to allow their client to skip his own sentencing hearing in Dane County.

