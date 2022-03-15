Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

By: Derek Hawkins March 15, 2022 6:50 am

Mychael Hatcher appeals from the denial of his WIS. STAT. § 974.06 (2019-20), postconviction motion.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo