Murphy Desmond welcomes Wyosnick, Bolles

Murphy Desmond has announced the addition of attorneys Nils Wyosnick and David Bolles to its criminal defense and litigation teams.

Wyosnick, a University of Illinois-Chicago School of Law graduate, began his career in Illinois as a prosecutor in Cook County before going into private practice. He returned to Wisconsin in 2017 where he managed Wyosnick Legal in Madison before joining Murphy Desmond.

Bolles, a University of Wisconsin Law School graduate, worked in Madison at various firms throughout his career, including most recently at Wyosnick Legal.

Murphy Desmond employs over 30 attorneys with offices in Madison, Janesville, Dodgeville and Appleton.