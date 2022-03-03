Quantcast
Home / Legal News / Gov. Evers seeks applicants for Richland County Circuit Court

Gov. Evers seeks applicants for Richland County Circuit Court

By: Ali Teske March 3, 2022 4:03 pm

Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that he is seeking applicants for the Richland County Circuit Court.

