Home / Legal News / GOP investigator: Wisconsin should weigh decertifying vote

GOP investigator: Wisconsin should weigh decertifying vote

By: Associated Press March 1, 2022 2:14 pm

The Republican-hired investigator of Wisconsin's 2020 election who voted for Donald Trump said Tuesday that the state Legislature should "take a very hard look at the option of decertification of the 2020" presidential election, a move that GOP leaders reiterated they won't make and that nonpartisan attorneys have said is illegal.

