Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / 3 ex-cops convicted of rights violations in Floyd killing

3 ex-cops convicted of rights violations in Floyd killing

By: Associated Press February 24, 2022 5:33 pm

Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted Thursday of violating George Floyd's civil rights.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo