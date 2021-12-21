OCHDL adds Bomhack in Business Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Groups

Patrick Bomhack, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School, has joined O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing. He will join the firm’s Business Law and Mergers and Acquisitions Practice Groups.

Prior to joining the firm, Bomhack was a litigation attorney. He also has significant background working in Wisconsin government and politics. While in law school, Bomhack was a judicial intern for Judge William Dyke of Iowa County Circuit Court in Dodgeville. He was also a law intern for Legal Action of Wisconsin in Madison.