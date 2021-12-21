Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / OCHDL adds Bomhack in Business Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Groups

OCHDL adds Bomhack in Business Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Groups

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF December 21, 2021 10:54 am

Patrick Bomhack

Patrick Bomhack

Patrick Bomhack, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School, has joined O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing. He will join the firm’s Business Law and Mergers and Acquisitions Practice Groups.

Prior to joining the firm, Bomhack was a litigation attorney. He also has significant background working in Wisconsin government and politics. While in law school, Bomhack was a judicial intern for Judge William Dyke of Iowa County Circuit Court in Dodgeville. He was also a law intern for Legal Action of Wisconsin in Madison.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo