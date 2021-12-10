Flags to half-staff in honor of Judge Curry

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday in honor of Judge George Curry of Platteville, who died on Dec. 4 at the age of 74.

Curry, raised in Darlington, attended Luther College in Iowa, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Economics, before serving in the United States Army Reserve and earning his law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1972. He began his legal career with Kopp, McKichan, Geyer in Platteville, where he practiced as an attorney until 1990, at which time Gov. Tommy Thompson appointed him to the Grant County Circuit Court.

Beginning in 1991, Curry was elected to the Grant County Circuit Court for three consecutive terms, serving a total of 19 years and presiding over 387 jury trials over the course of his tenure. Among his many professional accomplishments, Curry worked to implement the Grant County Fresh Start Program, was selected by Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson to chair the Judicial Conduct Advisory Committee, and was elected a fellow of the Wisconsin Law Foundation.

Funeral services for Judge Curry will be held on Saturday at the United Methodist Church in Platteville.