Home / Case Digests / Time-barred – Malpractice Claim

Time-barred – Malpractice Claim

By: Derek Hawkins November 21, 2021 11:37 am

Brandon Winzer appeals from a circuit court order dismissing his medical malpractice claim against Dr. Hartmann and Mercy Medical Center (Mercy) as time-barred under the applicable statute of limitations, WIS. STAT. § 893.55(1m)(2019-20).

