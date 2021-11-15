Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Sentencing Guidelines

Sentencing Guidelines

By: Derek Hawkins November 15, 2021 9:04 am

Giavonni Cunningham appeals his sentence for unlawful possession of ammunition, 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1), on the ground that the district court miscalculated his range under the Sentencing Guidelines.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo