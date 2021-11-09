Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / $1.25 million verdict reached in head-on collision

$1.25 million verdict reached in head-on collision

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF November 9, 2021 8:50 pm

Jason Abraham of Hupy and Abraham has won a $1.25 million jury verdict in a car crash that injured one driver and killed another.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo