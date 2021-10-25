Davis|Kuelthau’s Bendel appointed shareholder

Davis|Kuelthau has announced that the Board of Directors has approved Michael Bendel as a shareholder of the firm.

Bendel has over 25 years of experience developing intellectual property plans to protect businesses while driving business results. He does this by partnering with his clients to discover the value in their ideas and effectively identifying key innovations for patent, trademark and copyright registrations or as trade secrets. Sharing his experience, Bendel effectively mentors corporate associates in the firm.

He earned his law degree from John Marshall Law School and received his bachelor’s in Mathematics from St. Norbert College. In addition, Bendel is a registered patent attorney with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office. He serves on the boards Junior Achievement and The Farmory, and is involved with NEW Alliance, The Women’s Fund Grant Committee, and the National Association of Patent Practitioners.