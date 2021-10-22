Hayes appointed as Vilas County district attorney

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Karl Hayes to serve as Vilas County district attorney.

Evers’ appointment fills a vacancy created by the appointment of former District Attorney Martha Milanowski to the Vilas County Circuit Court. Hayes will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.

Hayes, who previously served in the Vilas County District Attorney’s Office as a legal intern, has family connections to Vilas County and will be relocating back to the area. He has been an assistant district attorney with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office since 2007. His 15 years of experience prosecuting misdemeanors and felonies include working as a felony drug prosecutor, a firearms prosecutor, as part of the homicide unit, and with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.

Hayes currently is a team captain in the office’s general felony prosecution unit and serves as a mentor for younger prosecutors. Prior to earning his law degree, he was a teacher and coached baseball and basketball.