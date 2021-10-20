Quantcast
Abuse of Discretion – Resentencing

By: Derek Hawkins October 20, 2021 7:41 am

Lamonta Willis appeals a judgment of conviction, following a jury trial, of one count of attempted armed robbery, as a party to a crime, and one count of aggravated battery, as a party to a crime.

