La Crosse man sentenced to 66 years in crash that killed 2

BARABOO, WIs. (AP) — A La Crosse man with a history of drunken driving has been sentenced to 66 years in prison for a crash that killed two people and severely injured two others.

Albart B. Shores, 59, who was found guilty by a jury in April, apologized in Sauk County Circuit Court in Baraboo on Thursday for driving drunk along Interstate 94/90 near Wisconsin Dells on Oct. 20, 2018. He had a 0.09% blood alcohol content — just above the legal limit — and had used cocaine the night before.

“The decision I made was careless and irresponsible. … I’m so sorry,” Shores said, the Baraboo News Republic reported.

Shores’ car hit an SUV, killing the driver, David A. Howe, 60, of Menomonie, and passenger Scot Miller, 56, of Colfax. Two other men in the back seat of the SUV were seriously injured.

Sauk County District Attorney Michael Albrecht predicted that Shores, who was convicted on his seventh drunken driving offense, would kill again if he ever gets out of prison.

Defense attorney Jeremiah Meyer-O’Day had argued that a strong wind was likely the cause of the crash. But he said Thursday that Shores accepted his mistakes and, because he has had a lifelong addiction, he doesn’t understand how drugs and alcohol affect him. He also said Shores has colon cancer and lung disease.