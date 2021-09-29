Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Sentence Modification

Sentence Modification

By: Derek Hawkins September 29, 2021 7:38 am

David P. Mueller appeals from a judgment convicting him of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and an order denying his postconviction motion for resentencing or sentence modification.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo