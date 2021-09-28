Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Prisoner – Deliberate Indifference

Prisoner – Deliberate Indifference

By: Derek Hawkins September 28, 2021 8:09 am

Rachel Slabey appeals a grant of summary judgment in favor of Dunn County (“the County”), Dennis Smith, Brenda LaForte, Marshall Multhauf, and Paul Gunness (collectively, the “Individual Defendants,” and together with the County, the “County Defendants”), dismissing her claims under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 (2018).

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo