Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

By: Derek Hawkins September 23, 2021 8:19 am

Jimmy McDaniel was convicted, after a jury trial in the Crawford County Circuit Court, of first-degree reckless homicide and strangulation of Linda Kline.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo