Bergner joins Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman

Danielle Bergner, a former managing partner at Michael Best and former chief operating officer for real estate firm J. Jeffers & Co., has joined the Milwaukee office of Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman.

Bergner was a real estate attorney for Michael Best from 2011 to 2018. She was then COO and general counsel for J. Jeffers & Co. until June.

In her new position, Bergner will guide clients through conventional and institutional financing, as well as unconventional financing from tax incremental financing to bond financing and tax credit, according to a news release from the firm.

Bergner received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2002 and her law degree from Marquette University Law School in 2005.