Michael Best Strategies acquires Capitol Consultants

Michael Best Strategies has acquired Capitol Consultants, a Wisconsin corporate strategy, economic development and government relations firm.

Managing Partner Bill McCoshen will join Strategies as a partner as part of the move, along with Senior Vice President Tony Langenohl.

“Bill McCoshen has a long track record of delivering client wins on some of the most important public policy issues facing the business community,” said Robert Marchant, president of Michael Best Strategies, in a news release. “We’re excited to have the Capitol Consultants team join the Michael Best family and look forward to adding their clients to a growing list of businesses that rely on Michael Best Strategies for their government relations, business consulting and strategic communications needs.”

Formed in 1992 by Carol McCoshen, Capitol Consultants has helped clients navigate state government, regardless of which party controlled the Executive or Legislative branches.

Before forming Capitol Consultants, Bill McCoshen was appointed secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Commerce by Gov. Tommy Thompson; he remains the youngest appointed cabinet secretary in state history at age 29. He also served as Thompson’s chief of staff at age 27.

McCoshen was manager of Thompson’s 1994 campaign, a landslide victory that captured 67% of the vote along with winning 71 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. He is also majority owner of the Janesville Jets junior hockey team and part-owner of the Oregon Tradesmen junior hockey team.

Before joining Capitol Consultants, Langenohl served as special assistant to Gov. Thompson and in a variety of public policy and communication roles in the Thompson Administration in the Governor’s Office, the Department of Administration, and the Department of Natural Resources. He is also the lead lobbyist for several Fortune 100 clients.