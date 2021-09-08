Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Writ of Certiorari – Prison Disciplinary Proceedings

Writ of Certiorari – Prison Disciplinary Proceedings

By: Derek Hawkins September 8, 2021 7:31 am

Michael Anthony Turner, pro se, appeals the circuit court’s order dismissing his petition for a writ of certiorari.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo