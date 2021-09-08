Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Abuse of Discretion – Jury Instructions

Abuse of Discretion – Jury Instructions

By: Derek Hawkins September 8, 2021 7:27 am

Jeffrey Lemont Lee appeals his judgment of conviction for aggravated battery, substantial battery, disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon, and felony bail jumping, all with domestic abuse assessments and as a habitual offender.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo