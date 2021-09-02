Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Settlement reached in Dane County medical malpractice case

Settlement reached in Dane County medical malpractice case

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF September 2, 2021 12:25 pm

An $831,474.84 settlement has been reached in a medical malpractice case in Dane County.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo