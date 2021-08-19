Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Attorney Reinstatement Proceeding

Attorney Reinstatement Proceeding

By: Derek Hawkins August 19, 2021 8:41 am

We review a report filed by Referee Kim M. Peterson, recommending this court reinstate John Hotvedt's license to practice law in Wisconsin.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo