Foley & Lardner appoints Andrew Wronski managing partner of Milwaukee office

Foley & Lardner announced on Monday that Andrew Wronski has been named managing partner of the firm’s Milwaukee office.

Wronski succeeds Linda Benfield, who had held the position since 2011 and was elevated to the firm’s Management Committee earlier this year.

As managing partner, Wronski will work with nearly 300 lawyers and legal professionals in Milwaukee. His priorities will include expanding Foley’s presence in the local market and building the firm’s diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Wronski, an accomplished trial lawyer, is the former vice chair of Foley’s Litigation Department. He serves as one of the firm’s professional-responsibility partners and advises firm lawyers and clients on complex matters related to ethical and professional responsibility. He is also a former president and director of the Milwaukee Bar Association and a member of the Eastern District of Wisconsin Bar Association and the Seventh Circuit Bar Association.

“I am honored to succeed Linda Benfield, who has been the trusted leader of the Milwaukee office for the last 10 years and will now be a remarkable addition to the firm’s Management Committee,” said Wronski.