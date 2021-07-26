Kornowske joins Davis|Kuelthau’s corporate team

Ross Kornowske has joined Davis|Kuelthau as an associate attorney on the firm’s corporate team.

His practice will be in corporate matters, specifically business strategy, commercial real estate transactions, and mergers and acquisitions. Kornowske works out of the firm’s Appleton office, serving clients throughout the Fox Valley and greater Green Bay.

Kornowske began his career at Gerbers Law in Green Bay before transitioning to an in-house counsel role and serving as a title agent. He also was the managing partner for his private practice, Kornowske Law.

His in-house experience aids him in finding creative solutions to achieve his client’s strategic business objectives. He has experience negotiating, drafting, and reviewing various contracts and other transactional documents, including employment and consulting agreements, intellectual property license agreements, asset and stock purchase agreements, sales and distribution agreements, and commercial and residential financing documents.

Kornowske serves as a member of the Credit Union National Association: Enterprise Risk Management, Bank Secrecy Act Compliance and Credit Union Compliance Expert.

He earned his law degree from UW Law School and received his bachelor’s degree from UW-La Crosse.