DeWitt adds attorneys to Green Bay, Minneapolis offices

DeWitt law firm has hired two associate attorneys to its Green Bay and Minneapolis offices.

Maxwell Krenke will support DeWitt’s business, banking and real estate practice areas in the Green Bay office. He earned his law degree from Marquette University Law School and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. While studying at Marquette University Law School, he was a clerk with the Marquette University Office of General Counsel, volunteered with the Marquette Volunteer Legal Clinic and was a leader in the university’s Academic Success Program. He also interned at the Milwaukee County courthouse as a claims mediator.

Mitchell Sullivan’s practice will be in business, mergers and acquisitions, and real estate at DeWitt’s Minneapolis office. His clients have included businesses in the construction, medical, manufacturing, technology, insurance, restaurant and professional-services industries. He has taken part in $100 to $150 million transactions in mergers and acquisitions. Sullivan earned his law degree from the University of Minnesota Law School and his bachelor’s degree from Concordia College.

DeWitt employs more than 130 attorneys in Green Bay, Madison, metropolitan Milwaukee and Minneapolis.