Eau Claire County DA position opens to applicants as King investigation continues

Eau Claire County is looking for a new district attorney to replace Gary King, who’s under investigation for sexual harassment and being intoxicated at work.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the opening on Tuesday. A news release said the new district attorney will fill a vacancy created by King’s resignation, effective Aug. 14. The appointee will serve the remainder of his term, which ends in January 2025.

Interested applicants should email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov by 5 p.m. on Aug. 4.

In June, Evers appointed a commissioner to investigate a taxpayer complaint filed against King, who has served as the Eau Claire County district attorney since 2012. The commissioner will investigate the charges and hold a public hearing, pursuant to Chapter 17 of state statute.