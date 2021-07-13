Quantcast
Eau Claire County DA position opens to applicants as King investigation continues

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com July 13, 2021 2:05 pm

Eau Claire County is looking for a new district attorney to replace Gary King, who’s under investigation for sexual harassment and being intoxicated at work.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the opening on Tuesday. A news release said the new district attorney will fill a vacancy created by King’s resignation, effective Aug. 14. The appointee will serve the remainder of his term, which ends in January 2025.

Interested applicants should email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov by 5 p.m. on Aug. 4.

In June, Evers appointed a commissioner to investigate a taxpayer complaint filed against King, who has served as the Eau Claire County district attorney since 2012. The commissioner will investigate the charges and hold a public hearing, pursuant to Chapter 17 of state statute.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

