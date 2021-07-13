Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Applicants wanted for Vilas County Circuit Court vacancy

Applicants wanted for Vilas County Circuit Court vacancy

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com July 13, 2021 10:35 am

Gov. Tony Evers is accepting applicants for a vacancy on the Vilas County Circuit Court.

The appointee will replace Judge Neal Nielsen III, who is resigning. The new judge will complete a term starting Oct. 2 and ending July 31, 2022.

To apply, email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on July 30.

Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process should call the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo