Applicants wanted for Vilas County Circuit Court vacancy

Gov. Tony Evers is accepting applicants for a vacancy on the Vilas County Circuit Court.

The appointee will replace Judge Neal Nielsen III, who is resigning. The new judge will complete a term starting Oct. 2 and ending July 31, 2022.

To apply, email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on July 30.

Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process should call the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212.