Family of man killed by Wisconsin officer calls for justice

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Family and friends called for justice for Jay Anderson Jr. on Saturday in the park where he was killed five years ago by a Wauwatosa police officer.

Officer Joseph Mensah shot Anderson in June 2016 after he found Anderson sleeping in his car after hours in Madison Park. He said he fired when Anderson reached for a gun on the passenger seat.

Mensah was cleared of any wrongdoing, but a Milwaukee County judge recently delayed his decision on whether to circumvent prosecutors and charge him.

Attendees at Saturday’s event said they will never give up the protest and will always honor Anderson’s life, WTMJ-TV reported.

“We try to do something for Jay Day every year, just to keep his name going and to make sure people know about this case,” said Anderson’s mother, Linda Anderson.

Anderson was the second of three people Mensah killed during a five-year stint with the Wauwatosa Police Department. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm cleared Mensah of criminal wrongdoing in each case.

Mensah is now a Waukesha County sheriff’s deputy.