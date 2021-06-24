Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Jaskulski receives AAJ award for protecting civil-justice system

Jaskulski receives AAJ award for protecting civil-justice system

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com June 24, 2021 10:27 am

The American Association for Justice is recognizing Robert Jaskulski, shareholder and one of the managing partners of Habush Habush & Rottier, with an award for his commitment to protecting the civil-justice system.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo