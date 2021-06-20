Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Recommitment Order – Sufficiency of Evidence

Recommitment Order – Sufficiency of Evidence

By: Rick Benedict June 20, 2021 10:36 am

WI Court of Appeals – District I Case Name: Milwaukee County v. T.L.T. Case No.: 2020AP426 Officials: DUGAN, J. Focus: Recommitment Order – Sufficiency of Evidence T.L.T. appeals a one-year recommitment order entered on May 28, 2019, and argues that the circuit court lost its competency when the expert reports bearing on the issue of T.L.T.’s recommitment were ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo