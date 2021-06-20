Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Court Error – Property Assessments

Court Error – Property Assessments

By: Derek Hawkins June 20, 2021 10:33 am

Mayfair Mall, LLC, by its member General Growth Properties, Inc. (collectively “GGP”), appeals from a judgment of the trial court in which it concluded that the property assessments of Mayfair Mall (the “Mall”), as determined by the City of Wauwatosa for 2013, 2014, and 2015, were not excessive.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo