Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Due Process Violation

Due Process Violation

By: Derek Hawkins June 9, 2021 9:09 am

Bartelt Custom Automotive, Inc. (BCA), appeals an order of the circuit court affirming an order of the Labor and Industry Review Commission (LIRC) which found that BCA failed to provide Kevin Warlow with suitable employment following a work-related injury, in violation of WIS. STAT. § 102.35(3) (2019-20).

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo