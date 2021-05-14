Former teacher pleads guilty to making child pornography

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former teacher in central Wisconsin has pleaded guilty in federal court to producing child pornography.

Travis Greil, 39, of Wausau, admitted he used an iPad to make the videos and take photos under students’ clothing, a practice called “upskirting.”

An investigation began in February of 2020 when a student in the D.C. Everest Area School District told a liaison officer that she believed Greil had taken a video up her skirt when she was standing near his desk.

Greil resigned shortly after the allegations were made.

Marathon County District Attorney Theresa Wetzsteon said police found 138 upskirting recordings on one of Greil’s devices. The videos appeared to have been recorded over the previous five years, Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schulz said earlier.

Greil entered the guilty plea as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Both sides have agreed that a sentence of at least six years in prison is appropriate. The charge has a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

Greil will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley in the Western District in August.