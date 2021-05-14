Defense attorneys in double homicide case withdraw

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Defense attorneys for a man accused of fatally shooting a Madison doctor and her husband last year were allowed to withdraw from the case Friday.

Andrew Martinez and Jeremiah Meyer-O’Day told Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz during a brief hearing that a conflict had come up in their representation of Khari Sanford The 19-year-old Madison man is accused in the March 30, 2020 shooting deaths of Dr. Beth Potter and her husband, Robin Carre, the State Journal reported.

The couple’s bodies were found in the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum the next morning by a jogger. Sanford was the boyfriend of the couple’s daughter.

A criminal complaint details tensions that had arisen in the household between Potter, Carre, Sanford and the couple’s daughter over social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Martinez told the judge the conflict was due to something Sanford did or said, which was not specified. Meyer-O’Day said a second reason for the withdrawal was because Sanford had filed a complaint against his attorneys with the state Office of Lawyer Regulation. Those complaints are confidential.

Martinez said he has already been in contact with the state Public Defender’s Office to arrange new counsel for Sanford.