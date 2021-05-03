Quantcast
League of Women Voters commends judge's decision in redistricting case

League of Women Voters commends judge’s decision in redistricting case

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com May 3, 2021 12:17 pm

The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin is commending a Dane County judge's decision against the Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature who hired private attorneys in anticipation of legal challenges of redistricting decisions. Debra Cronmiller, executive director of the league, issued a statement on Friday in response to Dane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Ehlke's ruling that Assembly ...

