Gerise LaSpisa appointed as Green Lake County district attorney

Gerise LaSpisa has been appointed to serve as Green Lake County district attorney.

LaSpisa is the county’s assistant district attorney and has been a prosecutor for 13 years. She prosecutes crimes involving serious interpersonal violence, including sexual assault, domestic violence and crimes against children. In addition to her prosecutorial experience, LaSpisa also served as the executive director of a children’s charity, working to enrich the lives of children with physical disabilities.

Gov. Tony Evers, in a press release on Wednesday announcing the appointment, said LaSpisa is a skilled prosecutor who cares deeply about justice and fairness for the people of Green Lake County. Andrew Christenson, the previous Green Lake County district attorney, said LaSpisa is well-versed in criminal law, and described her as a strong advocate for the protection of the public and bringing justice to victims of crime.

LaSpisa will serve the remainder of Christenson’s term, which ends in January 2025. She said she’ll work hard to make sure all victims are treated with dignity and respect, and justice is served in every case.