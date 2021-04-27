Applicants wanted for Jackson County district attorney

Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for Jackson County district attorney.

The appointment will fill a vacancy created by District Attorney Daniel S. Diehn’s resignation effective July 16. The new district attorney will serve for the remainder of his term, which ends in January 2025.

Interested applicants should email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Friday, May 21. For questions about the appointment process, contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212.