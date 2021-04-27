Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Applicants wanted for Jackson County district attorney

Applicants wanted for Jackson County district attorney

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com April 27, 2021 2:13 pm

Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for Jackson County district attorney.

The appointment will fill a vacancy created by District Attorney Daniel S. Diehn’s resignation effective July 16. The new district attorney will serve for the remainder of his term, which ends in January 2025.

Interested applicants should email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Friday, May 21. For questions about the appointment process, contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo