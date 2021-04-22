Jorge Fragoso joins GRGB criminal defense, appellate, civil litigation teams

Jorge R. Fragoso has joined Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown’s criminal defense, appellate and civil litigation teams.

Fragoso comes to GRGB after spending nine years with the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office. While at the trial division in Waukesha County, he represented people in criminal matters from the pre-charging stage through motions, trials and sentencings. He was a member of the Waukesha Drug and Alcohol Treatment Courts and won multiple probation revocation hearings.

During his years at the SPD appellate division in Milwaukee, Fragoso won relief for clients in post-conviction and appellate proceedings, and he argued before the Wisconsin Supreme Court. He has worked on juvenile cases, emergency detentions, protective placements, guardianships, and cases involving CHIPS and termination of parental rights.

Jason Luczak, partner at GRGB, said Fragoso has a proven track record of providing excellent representation to his clients, and the firm is excited to have him on the team.

Fragoso is licensed to practice law in Wisconsin and Illinois and is fluent in Spanish. He is a 2012 UW Law School graduate.