Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Habush’s Wagner, Blocher secure $550K verdict in car-crash case

Habush’s Wagner, Blocher secure $550K verdict in car-crash case

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com April 16, 2021 10:47 am

A Milwaukee County jury has awarded nearly $550,000 to a woman hurt in a rear-end car crash. Attorneys Benjamin Wagner and Jesse Blocher of Habush Habush & Rottier represented the plaintiff. The crash happened in October 2015, and liability wasn't contested, the firm said. The plaintiff had cervicalgia, migraines and fibromyalgia before the crash, and she claimed ...

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo