7th Circuit taking comment on proposed change to attorney-admission fee

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit is considering amending a circuit rule to change the attorney-admission fee from $15 to a fee that would be set by order.

The court is providing an opportunity for comment on a proposed amendment to Circuit Rule 46(b). The proposal would modify the $15 admission fee to a fee “as set by the Seventh Circuit Attorney Admission Local Fee Order.” Attorneys would still have to pay the national fee assigned by the Court of Appeals’ miscellaneous fee schedule.

Rather than the clerk receiving the admission fee as a trustee of the lawyers fund, the amended rule would segregate and retain fees in a designated Attorney Admission Fund administered by a designated custodian.

Written comments on the proposed amended rule should be submitted by May 17 to USCA7_Clerk@ca7.uscourts.gov or the address below:

Advisory Committee on Circuit Rules

c/o Clerk of Court

United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit

219 South Dearborn St.

Room 2722

Chicago, IL 60604