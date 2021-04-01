Husch Blackwell opens offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco

Husch Blackwell is opening two new offices in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

A Thursday press release from the firm said the openings were prompted by the arrival of a 21-lawyer litigation team from Dentons. The group includes Los Angeles-based partners Bradford J. DeJardin, Frederic Norris, Kelvin Wyles and Jules Zeman; and the new Bay Area partners Lisa L. Oberg, Lynne Patricia Blair, Michelle C. Jackson, Jennifer J. Lee, Michael E. Sandgren and Christopher W. Wood.

An additional 11 people are joining the new offices as counsel and associates. Joining the firm as counsel are Patricia Alberts, Arlene Barton, Erin Carpenter, Kimberly Chew, Daniel Hoye, Kathy Huynh, Karen Luong and Natasha Sumner. Natalie Lashinsky, Shayan Heidarzadeh and Amrita K. Pannu are the new associates. The firm has also added 14 administrative staff, bringing the total number of new arrivals to 35.

Catherine Hanaway, chair of Husch Blackwell, said the firm is excited to expand its footprint in California with an “incredibly gifted” team of lawyers who fit the culture and strategy.

Husch Blackwell also operates an office in Sacramento, which has been open since 2018.

Paul Eberle, Husch Blackwell’s chief executive, said California is often a bellwether state in terms of regulation of private business, and he’s pleased to add a substantial presence in a state vital to many of the firm’s clients. He called the additions the “first chapter” of Husch Blackwell’s growth in the state.

Some of the new attorneys will also join The Link, Husch Blackwell’s virtual office created in July 2020. Its purpose is to enable attorneys to work remotely and to provide the administrative support, leadership, and technology necessary to serving clients in the remote environment.

Husch Blackwell operates 23 offices across the U.S., including in Milwaukee and Madison.