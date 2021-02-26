Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Latest round of pardons brings Evers’ total to 157

Latest round of pardons brings Evers’ total to 157

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 26, 2021 10:38 am

Gov. Tony Evers announced on Friday that he has granted another 13 pardons, bringing his total to date to 157. The Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on Feb. 12 and then gave its recommendations to Evers. Evers said he was glad to grant the 13 pardons and found it "extraordinary" to listen to the individual stories. The ...

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo