Milwaukee museum gives nod to ‘I’m not a cat’ lawyer with new bobblehead

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee is giving a nod to the Texas lawyer who appeared as a cat during Zoom hearing.

On Wednesday, the museum unveiled two bobbleheads based on the video that went viral online last week. The bobbleheads show two versions of the panicked lawyer cat from the Zoom hearing and his unforgettable line, “I’m not a cat.”

The video of Rod Ponton appearing as a cat during a virtual civil forfeiture hearing on Feb. 9 has been viewed millions of times. The Presidio County attorney said he was using his secretary’s computer when the filter popped up. As his assistant was trying to remove it, Ponton told the judge, “I’m here live. I’m not a cat.”

The judge and Ponton took the incident in good humor — as did the rest of the world. Phil Sklar, the co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, said the bobbleheads honor a fun, viral and relatable moment as so many people are meeting virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bobbleheads are available for pre-order through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store. They’re $25 each or $45 for the set of two. Expected shipment is in June.