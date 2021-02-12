Quantcast
Home / Legal News / Rachel Blise appointed Eastern District bankruptcy judge

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 12, 2021 11:01 am

Rachel M. Blise has been appointed to a 14-year term as a U.S. bankruptcy judge for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

