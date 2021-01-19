Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Sentencing Guidelines

Sentencing Guidelines

By: Derek Hawkins January 19, 2021 7:45 am

This appeal presents several related issues about how federal judges should decide whether sentences in federal prosecutions should run consecutively to or concurrently with separate sentences in unrelated state prosecutions.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo