Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Qualified Immunity

Qualified Immunity

By: Derek Hawkins January 13, 2021 10:21 am

Caught in a fit of road rage, Keli Calderone shot another driver with her handgun.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo