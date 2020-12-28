Quantcast
Reilly, Stephenson at GRGB recognized in Best Lawyers: Family Law issue

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com December 28, 2020 1:06 pm

Richard E. Reilly

The Attorneys Richard E. Reilly and Max T. Stephenson of Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown have been recognized in the Best Lawyers: Family Law issue.

Reilly was named as a family law “Best Lawyer in America.” He brings his strategic instincts as a litigator to the practice of family law, balancing his practice with compassion for his clients and a willingness to fight on their behalf. He devotes 80% of his practice to litigation.

Max Stephenson

Stephenson was named as a “Best Lawyer: Ones to Watch” in the family-law issue. He helps clients work through divorces, paternity actions, post-judgment actions, guardianships and injunctions. He’s also well versed in LGBTQ+ family law cases.

Best Lawyers is a peer-reviewed publication that evaluates lawyers throughout the world. The 2021 Family Law issue honored attorneys practicing family law in the U.S.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

