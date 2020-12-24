Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Survey reports 56% drop in case intake for plaintiffs’ attorneys (INFOGRAPHIC)

Survey reports 56% drop in case intake for plaintiffs’ attorneys (INFOGRAPHIC)

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com December 24, 2020 9:23 am

Plaintiffs' attorneys have seen a 56% decline in case intake since the COVID-19 pandemic's beginnings, according to a recent report from a law-firm lender. Counsel Financial, which provides financing and other resources to plaintiffs' firms, conducted an independent survey among plaintiffs' attorneys. The survey found approximately 99% of respondents experienced some consequences at their firms because of the COVID-19 ...

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo